Crew Crush LAFC in Cup Rematch

July 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Crew won 5-1 against LAFC in tonight's road match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Black & Gold have 42 points through their first 21 matches of the season, the most in Club history through that span.

The Crew have registered five consecutive MLS wins for the second time since overtime was eliminated in 2004. It marks the Club's longest winning streak this year, which has only been done four times in franchise history.

Tonight's win marks Columbus' sixth win on the road this season, equaling their most road wins in a single season since 2004 (2008, 2015). Additionally, the Crew have secured a point in nine of their first 11 road matches this season (6-2-3).

The Black & Gold recorded a Club-record +18-goal differential (20 goals for, two allowed) over their past five wins. The only time it's been bested was when the Philadelphia Union posted a +21-goal differential in 2022 (+21, Aug. 20-Sept 10).

Columbus holds a league-best 19 goals allowed through 21 matches played, the second fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 21 matches in Club history.

Columbus becomes the first team to win at LAFC this year. Additionally, they are the first Club to score five goals at LAFC in their organization's history. It's only the fourth time LAFC have conceded five goals in a match.

The Crew recorded a 62.4 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 19th consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.

The Black & Gold have recorded 32 multi-goal MLS matches (21 in 2023; 11 in 2024) since the beginning of the 2023 season, the most in MLS.

The Crew hold an unbeaten MLS record (10-0-2) when scoring first this year, bolstered by a 4-0-2 record on the road when finding the net first.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored twice for Columbus in the 38th and 81st minute of the match, marking his sixth and seventh goals of the season.

Ramirez has scored all seven goals in his past eight appearances.

He has scored in three consecutive matches, as well as recording a goal contribution in five consecutive matches.

Tonight, the 33-year-old played in his 150th MLS match, as well as recording the 49th and 50th goal of his career.

Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist to Ramirez's first goal, marking his fifth of the season.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided the secondary assist, his eighth assist of the season.

Midfielder Alex Matan provided the assist to Ramirez's second goal, his first of the season.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the goal to double the lead for the Crew in the 56th minute of the match.

Cucho ranks sixth in Club history with 47 goals.

With 12 goal contributions in the past five matches, Cucho is the first player in Club history to accomplish the feat and only the eighth player MLS history.

Hernández earned his team-best 12th goal of the season and 13th across all competitions.

Hernández has recorded 31 goal contributions (22 goals, nine assists) in his last 24 MLS regular season matches. He has registered a goal contribution in his last seven MLS matches.

Cucho has registered 29 goals and 38 goal contributions (10 assists) in his last 36 appearances across all competitions.

Defender Steven Moreira provided the assist to Hernández's score, marking his third of the season.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the third goal for the Black & Gold in the 60th minute of the match.

Rossi has now scored in four consecutive matches for the first time in his MLS career.

The Uruguayan has registered eight goal contributions in his past five appearances.

Rossi has 18 goal contributions this year, tying his total when he won the Golden Boot in 2020.

Midfielder Alex Matan scored the fifth goal for the Black & Gold in the 90th minute of the match.

Matan has now scored his second goal of the season across all competitions and his first in MLS play.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe provided the assist to Matan's 90th minute goal, marking his second of the season.

Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe sustained four fouls, the 748th sustained fouls of his career. He has surpassed Davy Arnaud (746) for the most MLS regular season fouls sustained in league history.

Defender Malte Amundsen made his 100th MLS appearance.

The Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field against Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 17 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets

