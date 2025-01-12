Goalie Battle Ends in 1-0 Overtime Loss for Sceptres

January 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







NEWARK, NJ - New York Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge delivered a dramatic overtime finish at Prudential Center on Sunday, scoring the game-winning goal in her first shot of the day to lift the Sirens to a 1-0 victory over the Sceptres. The intense goaltending showdown, which kept the game scoreless through regulation, marked the first 0-0 game in regulation in PWHL regular-season history.

Eldridge's game winner came at 3:37 of the overtime period, set up by Sarah Fillier and Jaime Bourbonnais. Sirens goalie Corinne Schroeder recorded her second consecutive shutout with 28 saves, while her counterpart Kristen Campbell earned 19 saves on 20 shots. Both goaltenders, along with Eldridge, were named stars of the game for their performances.

QUOTES

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "I think (Corinne) Schroeder has been our number one goalie for a long time within the organization. I think she's been demonstrating the level of her play since day one, but there's a calmness to her game and a competitiveness that we really like right now. Yes, other goaltenders have been getting looks and I think we are fortunate to be able to be deep with both Kayle (Osborne) and Abbey (Levy). They've got a great relationship amongst the three of them and we are confident with whoever's in net."

Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge: "I think Carpy (Alex Carpenter) made a smart change right there and it triggered Toronto D to think they could have the change. I think it's little moments like that in three-on-three that make a big difference in opening some space. Filly (Sarah Fillier) made a good heads up play to pop out. It was a great feeling to receive here at home."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on the takeaways: "Plenty of offensive changes, plenty of looks. Schroeder had a solid game, that's what we expect. But plenty of great transitions and getting some odd player rushes and plenty of quality chances - just not putting them away. I think an area to improve is taking away her eyes a little bit more. When a hot goalie is seeing pucks, they generally make saves."

Toronto forward Emma Woods on turning it around after a slow first: "Just sticking with it, you know it's kind of been a trend that we've got to get rid of for us, but we trust our game. Obviously, we have to have a better start - that's on us - but the way that we responded and came out hot in the second and third is good, we've just got to find a way to bury [our chances]."

NOTABLES

Corinne Schroeder becomes the first-ever goaltender to post back-to-back shutouts during the PWHL regular season. Kristen Campbell (TOR) and Maddie Rooney (MIN) both recorded shutouts in back-to-back games during the PWHL Playoffs. Schroeder's current shutout streak stands at 166:44. She now leads the league with five wins, a goals-against-average of 1.86, and is tied for first with a .935 save percentage.

The game was the first in regular-season history to end in regulation time with no score. There were two games that ended 1-0 during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs, both in double overtime.

Jessie Eldridge's overtime winner was her second game-winning goal in three games for New York. She now ranks third in team scoring with nine points (3G, 6A) in nine games.

New York forward Sarah Fillier assisted on Eldridge's goal, adding to her league lead in rookie points (10) and rookie assists (6). The first overall pick moves into a three-way tie for the overall scoring lead with teammate Alex Carpenter and Minnesota defender Claire Thompson.

Sirens defender Jaime Bourbonnais collected her first assist of the season. Her other point this season was a goal against Toronto on Dec. 18.

Sceptres forward Daryl Watts led the game in shots with seven, tying her career-high in the category. Six New York skaters shared the team lead in the category with two shots apiece.

Toronto defenders Savannah Harmon and Renata Fast had the most time on ice with 26:53 for Harmon and 26:15 for Fast. Defender Ella Shelton led time on ice for New York with 23:45.

Toronto's three shots in the opening frame are the team's lowest single-period total of the season. New York registered three shots in the second period, tying their single-period low this season. The Sirens also tied a single-game low for the season with 20 total shots on goal.

Toronto extends their losing streak to three games and have yet to record a victory in four games away from home.

With 4:02 remaining in the third period, a potential New York goal was reviewed by the on-ice officials and the PWHL Central Situation Room (CSR). The goal was not allowed as the play was blown down by the official before the puck crossed the line.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 0 0 0 0 - 0

New York 0 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Gosling Tor (tripping), 9:58; Fast Tor (cross checking), 12:30.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-MacKinnon Tor (slashing), 7:57; Fecteau Ny (hooking), 12:30.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Shelton Ny (interference), 2:51.

1st OT Period-1, New York, Eldridge 3 (Fillier, Bourbonnais), 3:37. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Toronto 3-17-7-1-28. New York 10-3-5-2-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 2; New York 0 / 3.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 1-4-1-0 (20 shots-19 saves). New York, Schroeder 5-2-0-0 (28 shots-28 saves).

A-3,258

THREE STARS

1. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 28/28 SO

2. Jessie Eldridge (NY) 1G

3. Kristen Campbell (TOR) 19/20 SV

STANDINGS

New York (3-2-1-3) - 14 PTS - 3rd Place (Tied)

Toronto (2-0-2-5) - 8 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Tuesday, January 14 at Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET

New York: Wednesday, January 15 vs. Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. ET

