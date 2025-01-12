Record Crowd in Denver Sees Minnesota Defeat Montreal 4-2

January 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release









Minnesota Frost celebrates a goal

(Minnesota Frost, Credit: PWHL) Minnesota Frost celebrates a goal(Minnesota Frost, Credit: PWHL)

DENVER, CO - The Minnesota Frost took over first place in the league standings with a 4-2 win over the Montréal Victoire in the third game of the PWHL Takeover Tour™ before a record-setting crowd of 14,018 at Ball Arena in Denver. The attendance is the highest-ever for a professional women's hockey game in the United States. Maggie Flaherty's first goal of the season broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period, and Michela Cava added an insurance marker with 99 seconds left in regulation. Sophie Jaques led the way with a goal and an assist in her return to the lineup for the Frost. who now lead the Victoire by two points with a rematch slated for Friday night in Montréal.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee on the atmosphere in Denver this weekend: "It was awesome, it was incredible. To showcase these ladies and their talent, that's what it's all about. Growing the game - the women's hockey game and how far it's come even since I first got involved in 2014, it's remarkable. People were asking yesterday at the practice 'how's it going to be to see it live?' and I said you wait, you're going to see something and say, 'that's incredible'...and they are incredible."

Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney on the girls' hockey players in the crowd: "That's what it's all about. When I was a kid I watched the NHL, but for those girls now to be able to watch the PWHL is really cool to create and have those role models that we didn't have as a kid (besides the national team). It's super special and it's great visibility for them to be in the stands."

Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney: "We responded to every goal really well. That game was a grind, and a lot of the games are a grind. But we ultimately were able to bear down...we blocked shots, got pucks out and capitalized on our opportunities."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on playing a third straight game as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour: "It's been a challenge for our group, but I think they were ready for it and we had the right mindset going into it. We knew that it would bring challenges on, and I really like the way that our team responded throughout everything that we've been through. We've had some adversity on this trip, and you almost want that as a team, to go through those moments and learn early on. Then close to playoffs, you come out of it knowing exactly what to expect of it and how to get over small little hurdles. I was really happy with the entire overall road trip. It's been fun being in different cities."

Victoire defender Cayla Barnes on the fans chanting "We want a team!": "The product we put out on the ice is what fans love to see. We put a lot of work day in and day out. There are a lot of people behind the scenes that have done a lot of work to get to where we are. We also wouldn't be where we are without the fans. It's incredible to see that in every building that we've gone to, we're seeing signs and hearing chants that they want a team all over the country, and I think that's truly amazing. Hopefully, one day we'll get to having teams all across the country."

NOTABLES

The PWHL set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game, with 14,018 fans in the crowd today. This surpasses the previous record of 13,736, set last season on March 16, 2024, at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena during a neutral site game between Boston and Ottawa.

Maddie Rooney became the second goaltender of the day to record her fifth win of the season, following New York's Corinne Schroeder. The Minnesota netminder has started six games this season and ranks second in the PWHL in goals-against-average (1.98).

Sophie Jaques' goal was her first of the season. She also added an assist for her first multi-point performance of the year and third of her career. The defender returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19 and a stint on LTIR. She has five points in five games this season.

Catherine Dubois' goal was her first of the season and second point in seven games. She scored two goals and six points in 21 games with Montréal last season.

Britta Curl-Salemme scored her fifth goal of the season to put her in the Minnesota lead and first among rookies in goals-she also sits tied with Alex Carpenter (NY) for the league lead in the category. Minnesota's second-round pick is tied for second in points among rookies with seven (5G, 2A) in nine games.

Jennifer Gardiner's goal was her second of the season and first scored on the power play. Montréal's second-round draft pick is tied for fourth in rookie scoring with five points (2G, 3A) in nine games. Both of Gardiner's goals have been assisted by Victoire defender Cayla Barnes.

Maggie Flaherty's first point of the season was the game-winning goal. The tally came in her eighth game of the campaign and ties her inaugural season goal total in 24 games for the Frost.

Michela Cava's insurance marker was her fourth goal of the season and puts her in a five-way tie for third overall in the PWHL in the category. The Frost forward has five points (4G, 1A) in 10 games.

Dara Greig recorded her first career point with an assist on Dubois' goal. Montréal's fourth-round draft pick has played in eight games so far in her rookie campaign.

Taylor Heise recorded her seventh assist of the season to move her into third overall in the league in the category. The Frost forward is now tied for fourth in overall scoring with nine points (2G, 7A) in nine games. Heise has produced in seven of her nine games this season, including two straight after scoring the overtime winner on Wednesday night.

Denisa Křížová recorded an assist and has points in two straight games for Minnesota following a goal on Wednesday night.

Marie-Philip Poulin recorded an assist on Gardiner's goal for her first power play point of the season. The Victoire captain has three points in her last two games following a two-goal performance on Wednesday in Vancouver. She leads the team with six points (4G, 2A) in nine games.

Jaques, Curl-Salemme, and Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield led the game with five shots on goal apiece.

Erin Ambrose led all players in ice time on Montréal's blue line logging 22:55.

USA Hockey Executive Director, Pat Kelleher, performed the ceremonial puck drop. Nicole Hensley, a native of Lakewood, CO, represented Minnesota at center ice. She served as the Frost's backup goaltender in today's game while recovering from a minor injury.

Montréal will play in the fourth game of the PWHL Takeover Tour™ in Quebec City next Sunday against Ottawa. Later this season, Minnesota will play in Raleigh against Ottawa on Mar. 7, and in Detroit against New York on Mar. 16.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 1 1 0 - 2

Minnesota 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Montréal, Dubois 1 (Greig), 2:33. 2, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 5 (Heise), 10:19. Penalties-Dubois Mtl (hooking), 4:57; Stacey Mtl (high sticking), 16:19; Křížová Min (tripping), 19:58.

2nd Period-3, Minnesota, Jaques 1 (Křížová, Stecklein), 9:30 (PP). 4, Montréal, Gardiner 2 (Barnes, Poulin), 14:37 (PP). Penalties-Cava Min (hooking), 4:15; Grant-Mentis Mtl (tripping), 7:34; Butorac Min (slashing), 13:44; Křížová Min (boarding), 19:32.

3rd Period-5, Minnesota, Flaherty 1 7:27. 6, Minnesota, Cava 4 (Jaques), 18:21. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Montréal 9-10-4-23. Minnesota 9-10-10-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 1 / 4; Minnesota 1 / 3.

Goalies-Montréal, Chuli 2-1-0-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Minnesota, Rooney 5-1-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves).

A-14,018

THREE STARS

1. Sophie Jaques (MIN) 1G, 1A

2. Jennifer Gardiner (MTL) 1G

3. Maddie Rooney (MIN) 21/23 SV

STANDINGS

Minnesota (4-3-1-2) - 19 PTS - 1st Place

Montréal (4-2-1-2) - 17 PTS - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Wednesday, January 15 at New York at 7:00 p.m. ET

Montréal: Friday, January 17 vs. Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. ET

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.