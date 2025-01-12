Sophie Jaques Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup

January 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today the return of defender Sophie Jaques ahead of this afternoon's PWHL Takeover Tour game against the Montréal Victoire in Denver, CO.

Jaques has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) following an upper-body injury sustained on December 19 against Ottawa. The Toronto, ON native has appeared in four games this season, tallying three assists.

In a corresponding roster move, the Frost have released defender Charlotte Akervik from her full Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and signed her to a 10-day contract.

