Gluten-Free Concessions Coming to Monarchs Games Thanks to Three Bears Bakery

March 13, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs fans can enjoy gluten-free concessions in 2024, thanks to a partnership with Three Bears Bakery KC.

Three Bears Bakery, which specializes in low-carb, sugar free and gluten free baked goods, will provide gluten-free options for every Monarchs home game in 2024. The new options include gluten-free hot dog and hamburger buns, gluten-free pizza and other snacks.

"Outstanding ballpark food is an integral part of our stadium experience. Today is a great day for fans looking for a gluten-free way to enjoy our great offerings at Legends Field," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Three Bears Bakery, a growing and thriving business from right here in our backyard."

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to serve our community with the Monarchs family," Three Bears Bakery owners Jabin and Natalie Olds said. "We were founded by the desire to provide families with alternative food choices and couldn't be happier to be part of this organization, building an experience the whole family can enjoy. We had so much fun in 2023, we can't wait for the 2024 season to begin."

The new concessions options will be available at all 50 of the Monarchs' home games, starting with the home opener on May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The club's season runs through August, with potential playoff games in September.

The Monarchs are the reigning champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball and have finished with the league's best regular-season record each of the last three years.

2024 is a special year for the Monarchs organization. In partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, the Monarchs are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Negro League World Series, won by the Monarchs over the Hilldale Club in 1924. The celebration exemplifies the Monarchs' mission to honor the past and welcome the future of baseball in Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.