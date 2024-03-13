RedHawks Sign Former Dodgers Minor Leaguer

March 13, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks strengthened their outfield for the 2024 season, signing former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league veteran Ismael Alcantara to a contract.

Alcantara plays all three outfield spots. He has spent his entire six-season professional career in the Dodgers organization. A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the 25-year-old Alcantara began his pro career with the Dodgers' Dominican Summer League team in 2017 where he hit .267 over 64 games with 13 extra base hits and 26 RBI. He advanced to the Dodgers' two Arizona rookie league teams the following two seasons, batting .301 in 2019 playing in 46 games. That earned Alcantara a promotion to the Ogden (UT) Raptors of the Pioneer (Rookie) League at the end of the season where he hit .360 including two home runs and eight RBI in nine games.

After sitting out the COVID season of 2020, the righthanded hitting outfielder moved onto the low-Class A Rancho Cucamonga (CA) Quakes where he enjoyed his best professional campaign with a .307 batting average, 12 homers, and 36 RBI. Alcantara split the 2022 and 2023 seasons between Class AA Tulsa (Texas League) and High-A Great Lakes (Midland, MI) of the Midwest League. While with Tulsa in 2023 he batted .275 with three home runs and 20 runs batted in 59 games for the Drillers. His combined stats over six minor league seasons are 429 games played, carrying a .247 average with 45 doubles, 24 triples, 33 home runs, 234 runs scored, 182 RBI, while adding 85 stolen bases.

Alcantara is now the 24th player under contract for the upcoming RedHawks season. Fargo-Moorhead opens the 2024 American Association season with a six-game homestand, beginning Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and for ticket information, call 701-235-6161 or go to www.fmredhawks.com.

