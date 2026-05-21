Gilmore Lead the Charge as Birmingham Keeps the Playoff Push AliveCatch the Full Episode of T
Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026
- Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Tabbed UFL Player of the Week - Orlando Storm
- United Football League Announces Week Eight Players of the Week - UFL
- "Hats off to Heroes": Orlando Storm Honors First Responders and Service Members - Orlando Storm
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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