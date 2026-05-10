DTR, Mickens Deliver Walk-off Drama in OT Thriller, Stallions Keep Postseason Hopes Alive

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Stallions survived an overtime thriller. Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a fourth-quarter game-tying drive, then was perfect in the overtime shootout to walk it off. Birmingham earned its second straight victory, while the Renegades dropped their fourth in a row.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson gave the ball away on Birmingham's opening drive. After fumbling the snap, DTR scooped it up and tried to improvise with a quick throw. That decision haunted him as Steven Jones Jr. picked him off.

The Renegades orchestrated an excellent 15-play, 60-yard, 8:37 scoring drive to capitalize on the takeaway. Austin connected with Greg Ward for two plays of 11 or more yards, and Ellis Merriweather punched it in from a yard out on third-and-goal, his fourth touchdown of the season.

Birmingham's offense struggled early and ran just five plays in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Dallas grinded out another drive. This time it was sparked by backup quarterback Luke Lehnen. Lehnen, who often enters in running packages, broke free for 19 yards on third down to extend the march.

Colton Theaker wrapped up a 14-play drive with a 35-yard field goal, pushing Dallas ahead 10-0.

The Stallions needed an answer, and DTR delivered.

The drive opened with a spark as Mickens reeled in a 14-yard gain and momentum swung. A few plays later, DTR uncorked a strike to Daewood Davis, who sprinted to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown. Just like that, the Stallions were back in it.

Dallas led 10-7 at the half.

Out of the locker room, the defenses held firm. Through three quarters, the teams combined for seven punts as both offenses continued to stall out.

In the fourth quarter, DTR got the Stallions moving again to draw even. He hit chunk plays to Jaydon Mickens and Jabre Barber for 15 and 18 yards, respectively.

Anders Carlson drilled a 40-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10 with nine minutes to play.

The Stallions broke the scoring dam, and the Renegades answered right back.

After an excellent 43-yard kick return from Ajene Harris, Dallas had prime field position. Merriweather capped a bruising drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. His second score of the game gave Dallas a 17-10 lead with five minutes left.

DTR wasn't done yet.

Needing a touchdown, he came up big again. Similar to Dallas, Birmingham got a short field after a 40-yard kick return by Deon Cain. DTR then found Mickens for a 17-yard pickup to keep the drive alive.

On fourth-and-four from the Dallas 18, DTR fired to Mickens past the sticks, and the receiver broke a tackle before slivering into the end zone for the tying touchdown with two minutes remaining.

Dallas had a chance to win it in regulation. The Renegades moved into field-goal range and lined up a 53-yard attempt. But Jayden Peevy reached over the line, blocked it, and sent the game to overtime.

Birmingham won the coin toss and earned the last licks.

The Stallions struck first and converted their opening try. DTR scrambled, juked, and bulldozed his way into the end zone.

On Dallas' second attempt, Isaac Ukwu got home and sacked Reed.

DTR ended it in the second round of overtime. He ripped a bullet to Jaydon Mickens, who hauled it in for the win.

Their only lead of the game came in overtime.

The Stallions earned their second consecutive victory and stayed alive in the playoff hunt with DTR at the helm.

For Dallas, this marked a fourth straight loss and left postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Jaydon Mickens was the star for Birmingham with six receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Tae Crowder led the defense with a game-high 11 tackles, his third double-digit performance of the season.

Following the victory, the Stallions remain at home to host Columbus on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.