Gilbert Deals While Bats Break out in 7-1 Win

June 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - A big offensive night backed up Logan Gilbert's gem as the Modesto Nuts ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Logan Gilbert (W, 3-2) allowed a RBI single in the first inning. That was all the Nuts' (30-39) righty starter would give up over 6.1 innings. Gilbert struck out eight and walked only one.

It was a short-lived lead for the Ports (32-35) after the first-inning run. Keegan McGovern connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Johnny Adams and Joe Rizzo smacked back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning against Gus Varland (L, 0-1). The Ports' righty worked four innings allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

The Nuts opened the game up in the eighth inning with a RBI single by Jake Scheiner and a two-run knock by Eugene Helder.

Joey Gerber finished the game off with three strikeouts in the ninth.

The Nuts wrap up their first-half schedule and their five-game series with the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.