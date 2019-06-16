Gilbert Deals While Bats Break out in 7-1 Win
June 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, CA. - A big offensive night backed up Logan Gilbert's gem as the Modesto Nuts ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.
Logan Gilbert (W, 3-2) allowed a RBI single in the first inning. That was all the Nuts' (30-39) righty starter would give up over 6.1 innings. Gilbert struck out eight and walked only one.
It was a short-lived lead for the Ports (32-35) after the first-inning run. Keegan McGovern connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Johnny Adams and Joe Rizzo smacked back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning against Gus Varland (L, 0-1). The Ports' righty worked four innings allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
The Nuts opened the game up in the eighth inning with a RBI single by Jake Scheiner and a two-run knock by Eugene Helder.
Joey Gerber finished the game off with three strikeouts in the ninth.
The Nuts wrap up their first-half schedule and their five-game series with the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from June 16, 2019
- Rancho Mashes Three Homers in Saturday Win - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Gilbert Deals While Bats Break out in 7-1 Win - Modesto Nuts
- Ports Offense Lacks Punch in 7-1 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Castro, JetHawks Walk off on Sixers - Lancaster JetHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.