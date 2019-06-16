Comeback Win Closes Out First Half

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks came back from a six-run deficit Sunday afternoon, beating Inland Empire, 11-10, at the Hangar. Lancaster hit two home runs and scored five times in the bottom of the eighth to come back and win.

Lancaster (34-34) trailed, 10-4, heading into the bottom of the seventh. They scored two in the seventh to make it a four-run game. That set the table for a dramatic eighth inning.

A single and a walk put two men on for Luis Castro. The All-Star came through again with a three-run home run. Castro reached base five times Sunday, going 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBI. He leads the league with 17 home runs and 54 runs batted in at the All-Star Break.

Two batters later, Ryan Vilade singled to put the tying run on base. Sean Bouchard followed with an opposite field home run to right, giving the JetHawks an 11-10 lead. Both Lancaster home runs came against Connor Higgins (0-2).

Austin Moore (4-0) finished the game with a perfect ninth inning, earning his fourth win of the year. Moore pitched the final 2.2 innings after Antonio Santos and Nate Harris allowed 10 runs.

Inland Empire hit (26-43) three more home runs Sunday, giving them a total of 18 over the five-game series. The 66ers had hit just 32 home runs total entering Thursday's game.

Lancaster trailed by six Sunday, making it the team's biggest comeback win of the season. The team finishes the First Half with a record of 34-34 after taking three of five from Inland Empire.

The California League All-Star game is Tuesday at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino The JetHawks get back to action Thursday at The Hangar with a four-game series versus Rancho Cucamonga. First pitch is 6:35 pm.

