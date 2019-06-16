First Half Ends with Lopsided Loss

June 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - After an eight-run second inning, the Stockton Ports cruised to victory over the Modesto Nuts by a final score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

A pair of long home runs highlighted the Nuts' (30-40) offensive output. Cal Raleigh banged a first-inning solo home run against Ports' (33-35) starter A.J. Puk who was down on MLB rehab. Raleigh finished 2x4 in the game.

Jesus Luzardo, (W, 1-0) the Athletics' #1 ranked prospect, took over in the third inning and surrendered just one run when Connor Kopach smashed a solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center field. Luzardo had the last laugh working four innings out of the bullpen with nine strikeouts, four hits and no walks.

Ray Kerr (L, 1-4) started the second inning after Penn Murfee worked a scoreless first. After recording an out to start the frame, the next two batters reached ahead of Jonah Bride's two-run double. Robert Mullen followed with a RBI single. Seven consecutive batters reached safely before Kerr was lifted. The lefty was charged with seven runs, six earned, over 0.1 of an inning.

Matthew Willrodt was a star out of the bullpen working 4.2 scoreless innings surrendering just two hits while striking out two.

The Nuts open the second half on Thursday in Visalia. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.