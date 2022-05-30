Giants Use Big Innings to Down Ports in Series Opener

SAN JOSE, Ca. - The San Jose Giants pounded out 12 hits, including three home runs, and the Ports went hitless with runners in scoring position as Stockton fell 10-2 in the series opener at Excite Ballpark in San Jose on Monday afternoon.

After the Ports (17-29) put runners on first and second with nobody out and failed to score in the top of the first inning, the Giants took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half. Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez walked Grant McCray to start the frame and after an errant pick-off throw and ground ball allowed McCray to reach third base, Vaun Brown blooped a one-out single to right center field to give San Jose the early 1-0 advantage.

Taking advantage of a Stockton miscue, the Giants (27-19) extended their lead on a pair of longballs in the second inning. Garrett Frechette reached on an error by left fielder Kevin Richards to start the frame and scored when Dilan Rosario hit a hanging slider over the wall in left field for a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Alexander Suarez followed with a solo home run to make it back-to-back shots for San Jose to take a 4-0 lead.

The Giants blew the game open in the sixth with a six-run frame on seven hits. With Aaron Cohn on in relief of Sanchez, Riley Mahan began the inning with a double down the left field line and reached third on a single by Adrian Sugastey before scoring on a throwing error by Pedro Pineda to make it 5-0 San Jose. After a groundout, the Giants scored four more runs on five straight hits to make it 10-0, including a three-run shot by Suarez for his second home run of the day.

The Ports made some noise against San Jose reliever Esmerlin Vinicio in the top of the eighth.

Pedro Pineda led off with a single to left center and scored when Jhoan Paulino drilled a two- run homer to left center field to get the Ports on the board at 10-2. Paulino went 3-for-4 on the day.

Catcher Cooper Uhl provided a bright spot for Stockton, using a knuckleball to pitch a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning.

After an off-day Wednesday, the Ports and Giants continue their six-game series in the South Bay on Wednesday at 6:30 pm at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

