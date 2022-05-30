Giants Rout Ports in Return Home

The San Jose Giants returned from their two-week road trip on Monday afternoon and blasted the Stockton Ports, 10-2, in front of a Memorial Day crowd of 2,614 at Excite Ballpark. Alexander Suarez homered twice as part of a four-RBI day while Dilan Rosario also went deep to lead the Giants offensive attack. The win was San Jose's (27-19) sixth in a row at home.

The Giants jumped out early on Monday scoring once in the bottom of the first before a three-run second inning. Grant McCray led off the first by drawing a walk. He then advanced to second on an errant pick-off throw, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Vaun Brown's one-out single. An inning later, Garrett Frechette reached safely on a dropped fly ball before Rosario came up and crushed a two-run home run to deep left center. The homer was Rosario's second of the year and it extended the San Jose lead to 3-0.

Suarez was up next for the Giants and he belted a long solo home run to left for a 4-0 advantage. The mammoth 452-foot blast was Suarez's fourth home run of the season.

Meanwhile, Keaton Winn started on the mound for San Jose and struck out seven batters over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Winn pitched around two singles and two walks during his outing. The right-hander at one point struck out five straight Stockton hitters.

After Evan Gates worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and Hunter Dula breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the sixth, the Giants broke the game open with a six-run bottom of the sixth. A double into the left field corner from Riley Mahan started the rally for San Jose. Adrian Sugastey following by lining a single into center advancing Mahan to third. Mahan was then able to score on the play when Ports center fielder Pedro Pineda's throw towards home skipped away for an error. Two batters later, Frechette hit a double into right center plating Sugastey to make it 6-0. Then after Rosario singled, Suarez stepped to the plate and launched his second home run of the day - a towering drive to deep left. The round-tripper stretched the Giants lead to 9-0.

San Jose scored their 10th and final run of the day later in the bottom of the sixth when McCray singled and came home on Aeverson Arteaga's double down the left field line. The six-run frame matched the Giants' highest-scoring inning of the season.

Stockton's only runs came in the top of the eighth when Jhoan Paulino connected for a two-run home run off of Esmerlin Vinicio. Jose Cruz then struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

May Finale: The Giants finished with a 16-10 record in May (11-9 in April). San Jose hit a league-high 40 home runs this month. The Giants haven't had a losing month since August 2019.

Multi-Homer Game: Alexander Suarez (2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) became the third Giants player with a two-homer game this season (Vaun Brown May 14 vs. Lake Elsinore & Yorlis Rodriguez May 17 at Inland Empire).

At The Plate: In addition to Suarez, Dilan Rosario (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB) and Vaun Brown (2-for-5, RBI, SB) had multi-hit games for the Giants on Monday. Victor Bericoto (1-for-4, 2B) and Brown extended their hitting streaks to nine and seven games respectively. All nine players in the San Jose lineup had at least one hit.

Inside The Box Score: San Jose out-hit Stockton 12-7. The Giants were 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-6 for the Ports. Evan Gates (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) was credited with the win out of the San Jose bullpen. Giants pitching combined for 12 strikeouts.

Home Winning Streak: The Giants have outscored the opposition 55-20 during their current six-game home winning streak.

On Deck: The Giants and Ports will take Tuesday off and then resume their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

