Giants Shutout 66ers, Extend Win Streak To Four

April 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







Three San Jose pitchers - Hayden Birdsong, Daniel Blair and Jack Choate - combined on the Giants' first shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. The trio of hurlers collected a total of 12 strikeouts and limited the Sixers to only five hits in a dominant effort on the mound. The win was San Jose's (8-4) third straight to open the series and season-high fourth in a row overall.

Diego Velasquez (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) smacked a two-run home run while Carter Howell (2-for-5, 2B), Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Edison Mora (2-for-4, SB) produced multi-hit games to lead the Giants offensively on Thursday.

A pair of doubles in the bottom of the first inning produced a run for San Jose as the Giants jumped out to an early lead. Howell led off by ripping the first pitch of the frame into the left field corner for a double. Then with one out, Onil Perez stepped to the plate and grounded a double down the left field line to bring home Howell with the first run of the night.

Meanwhile, Birdsong was excellent in his start as the right-hander struck out six batters over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Birdsong struck out three in the top of the second as he pitched around a two-out double. He fanned two more in the third inning and left the game with runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the fourth. Blair was then summoned from the bullpen and he promptly struck out Mason Holt on three pitches to retire the side.

Blair returned to the mound in the top of the fifth and after issuing a one-out walk, induced a double play to end the inning. San Jose then scored three times in the bottom of the frame to extend their lead. Howell again started the run-scoring rally as he led off with a single. Velasquez was up next and the switch-hitting second baseman jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat and launched a 400-foot home run to deep left center. The two-run shot was Velasquez's first home run of the season.

Later in the inning, Thomas Gavello worked a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when O'Tremba laced a double to deep left center as the Giants made it a 4-0 game.

The four runs would be more than enough offensive support as Choate, the piggyback reliever, entered to begin the top of the sixth and shut down Inland Empire over the final four innings. Choate began his outing with back-to-back perfect innings, including three strikeouts in the top of the seventh. In the eighth, former San Jose Giant Ronaldo Flores led off with a single before a two-out walk to Johan Macias, but Choate came back to retire Ben Gobbel on a groundout to end the inning. Then in the ninth, Jadiel Sanchez singled with one out before Choate notched consecutive swinging strikeouts of Denzer Guzman and Holt to complete the shutout.

Choate (1-0) was credited with the win after his four scoreless innings of long relief. The left-hander gave up only two hits, walked one and struck out five.

The Giants out-hit the 66ers by a 10-5 margin. San Jose also stole three more bases on Thursday. The Giants are now 10-for-10 in stealing bases through the first three games of the series.

The Giants and 66ers continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Will Kempner is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

