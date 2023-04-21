Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from LoanMart Field. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Quakes RHP Jerming Rosario are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

FIRST TRIP TO RANCHO: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at LoanMart Field. This is the first of two 2023 series between the clubs and the second meeting ever at Rancho Cucamonga. The Grizzlies are 2-7 all-time at LoanMart Field. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go to rehab.

THURSDAY TRIUMPH: The Grizzlies shook up LoanMart Field on Thursday night with a 6-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The Grizzlies' bats were like seismic waves, registering two solo shots (Ryan Ritter and Jesus Bugarin) in the first inning off Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck. Fresno added two more runs in the second with Ritter picking up another RBI. The Grizzlies roared for a pair of insurance runs in the ninth thanks to a Skyler Messinger blast. It was his second clout of the year. The Quakes tried to withstand the tremors but couldn't get their offense going until the seventh inning, when they scored their lone run. The Grizzlies' pitching was rock solid, led by starter Michael Prosecky, who twirled five scoreless frames. Prosecky punched out five Quakes in the process. Bryce McGowan secured the save in the aftermath. (Written by ChatGPT)

CLOSE LOSSES: All five of the Grizzlies losses this season have been by one or two runs, 5-4 (3x), 7-6 and 2-0. The Grizzlies have left runners in scoring position in their last at-bats in the four one-run losses. Overall, Fresno is 2-5 in one or two-run games on the young season.

LET'S GO STREAKING: Currently, two Grizzlies batters have a hit streak of seven games or more. Ryan Ritter has a seven-game hit streak after starting the season 0-for-14. Ritter is 9-for-28 (.321) with two homers, two doubles, seven RBI, four runs and four walks in that span. Jake Snider has hit safely in every game he has batted in (eight). Snider is 13-for-29 (.448) with three doubles, six RBI, six runs and seven walks in the streak.

VICTORY TIME WITH VARGAS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #13 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

ROSARIO GOES FOR RANCHO: Tonight, the Quakes counter Jordy Vargas with righty Jerming Rosario. The 20-year-old was signed as an international free agent by the Dodgers in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic. This is Rosario's third start of the season, where he has no record and a 1.00 ERA. Over nine innings, he has struck out 12 batters.

SENSATIONAL STARTERS: In the series against the Quakes, the Grizzlies rotation (3 starters) has tossed 17 innings of two-run ball (1.06 ERA). They have allowed a combined nine hits and six walks while fanning 18. In two of those games, the starters have enjoyed a quality start (6+ IP, 3 or less ER).

BLAKE ADAMS AMAZES: Wednesday night, Grizzlies starter Blake Adams hurled six scoreless innings in his second start of the season. The righty allowed his first hit with two outs in the sixth and struck out 10 in the process.

