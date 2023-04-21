Rawhide Score Eight Runs to Extend Win Streak

STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide defeat Stockton 8-2 and extend their win-streak to four games. Wyatt Wendell threw 3.1 scoreless innings as the Visalia starter, but was taken out of the game due to his pitch limit. Liam Norris earned his first win of the season after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. The only two runs for the Ports came in the sixth and seventh when Armando Vasquez was pitching.

The Rawhide line-up pulled together eight runs off 13 hits and five walks. Gavin Conticello, David Martin, Danyer Sanabria, and Daniel Torres all had multi-hit games. Alvin Guzman only had one, but it was a three-run home run over the left field wall in the eighth inning.

Rawhide look to extend their season best four-game win streak tomorrow at 7:05 P.M. against the Ports.

