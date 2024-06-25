Giants Open Homestand against Grizzlies

June 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







FRESNO GRIZZLIES (40-28, 2-1) at SAN JOSE GIANTS (39-29, 2-1)

Bryce Eldridge and the Giants host the Fresno Grizzlies this week at Excite Ballpark SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, June 25 6:30 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (4-1, 3.49) vs. FRE - Albert Pacheco (3-2, 2.72)

Wednesday, June 26 1:00 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (3-0, 4.15) vs. FRE - Bryan Perez (3-2, 4.38)

Thursday, June 27 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-5, 5.16) vs. FRE - Austin Emener (1-4, 4.39)

Friday, June 28 7:00 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (5-2, 3.65) vs. FRE - Jack Mahoney (4-4, 3.20)

Saturday, June 29 5:00 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 3.55) vs. FRE - Isaiah Coupet (4-2, 3.81)

Sunday, June 30 5:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (4-1, 3.49) vs. FRE - Jace Kaminska (3-3, 3.05)

GIANTS HOST FRESNO TO BEGIN HOMESTAND: The San Jose Giants begin their longest homestand of the second half when they host the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: The Giants enter the week with a 7-8 record against Fresno this season. The road team has won 10 out of the 15 meetings between the two teams. San Jose began the year by dropping their first five games to the Grizzlies, but have gone 7-3 since. This series marks Fresno's final visit of the season to the South Bay. The Giants still have nine games remaining at Fresno's Chukchansi Park this year: July 19-21 & September 2-8 (final series of regular season).

GIANT TURNAROUND: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 34-18 (.654) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 6-1-2 in their last nine series' overall.

The Giants are leading the California League in ERA ANOTHER SERIES WIN: The Giants posted another series victory last week when they claimed four of six games at Modesto. Following a loss in the opener last Tuesday, San Jose rattled off four straight wins against the first half North Division champion Nuts to secure the series victory. The Giants' bid for a fifth consecutive win over Modesto came up short when they fell in the series finale last Sunday. San Jose held the high-powered Nuts offense to a total of only four runs over the final three games in the series. The first half of the California League season concluded last Thursday with the Giants finishing at 37-28 and in third place in the North Division (4.5 GB of Modesto). Last Friday served as the beginning of the 66-game second half with San Jose off to a 2-1 start.

ELDRIDGE POWERS GIANTS OFFENSE: 2023 first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge has powered the Giants offensive attack this season. Eldridge starts the week leading the team in home runs (10), doubles (13 - tied), RBI's (44) and OPS (.811). The 19-year old first baseman is currently third in the California League in RBI's and fourth in home runs. After hitting only .195 in April, Eldridge hit .307 in May and is batting .261 in June with an .872 OPS (highest in a month). Eldridge has five home runs and 16 RBI's over 17 games played in June. The five homers are second to Modesto's Michael Arroyo (6 HR) for the league lead this month.

HOME COOKING: Beginning with the current series against Fresno, the Giants will play 21 out of their next 27 games at home through July 28. San Jose is only 15-18 at home this season, but are 14-10 since dropping eight of their first nine games of the year at Excite Ballpark. The Giants haven't lost a home series since April 16-21 vs. Modesto.

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.62 team ERA - just ahead of Modesto (3.64) and Fresno (3.67). San Jose finished April with a 4.62 ERA (fourth in Cal League) before posting a league-best 3.22 ERA in May and a league-leading 3.13 ERA thus far in June. The Giants have allowed only nine home runs in 181 innings this month (fewest in Cal League). Individually, Dylan Carmouche (9th, 3.49) and Ubert Mejias (10th, 3.55) both rank among the league leaders in ERA.

Stolen base leader Jonah Cox has been promoted to High-A Eugene PROMOTIONS: Outfielder Jonah Cox and pitcher Cesar Perdomo were both promoted to High-A Eugene at the beginning of the week. Cox leads the California League with 38 stolen bases this season (in 57 games). He's also second in runs scored (50), third in batting average (.297), third in on-base percentage (.412) and fourth in hits (68). Perdomo fashioned a sparkling 1.26 ERA with the Giants in 43 innings. The left-hander, who made 12 of his 13 appearances out of the bullpen, surrendered just two earned runs over his last 26 1/3 innings pitched with the Giants. In a pair of corresponding roster moves, outfielder Lisbel Diaz and pitcher Ryan Vanderhei have joined the Giants from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Diaz was hitting .329 with four homers and 18 RBI's in 22 games for the ACL Giants. At 18 years old, Diaz is the youngest player on San Jose's roster. Vanderhei, a 10th round draft pick in 2023, struck out 11 over 8 2/3 innings with six earned runs allowed in the Complex League this season. The Giants have now had six players promoted to Eugene since June 11: Cox, Perdomo & pitchers Joe Whitman, Trent Harris, Tommy Kane and Cody Tucker.

JUNE REPORT: The Giants in the month of June have hit 18 home runs through their first 20 games (fourth in league). San Jose only hit a combined 21 homers through 48 games in April and May. However, the Giants' team batting average in June currently sits at .216 - worst in the California League. San Jose's 3.13 team ERA in June leads the league. At 12-8, the Giants boast the top record in the California League this month.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Fresno, the Giants continue their homestand with three games against the Stockton Ports from July 1-3 at Excite Ballpark. The nine straight games against Fresno and Stockton mark the Giants' longest homestand of the second half.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 25, 2024

Giants Open Homestand against Grizzlies - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.