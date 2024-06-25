Quakes Drop First Game of Second Half

June 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes dropped their first decision of the second half, as the Lake Elsinore took a 3-1 win over Rancho in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Leo De Vries smashed his first professional home run, breaking a 1-1 tie in the last of the seventh, sending the Storm to their ninth win in ten home games against the Quakes this year.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, newcomer Alexander Albertus ripped his first hit as a Quake over the left-field wall, tying the game at 1-1 against eventual winner Johan Moreno (2-1).

Felix Cabrera (2-2) didn't hold the tie game very long, as he gave up a leadoff single to Chase Valentine before surrendering the two-run shot to De Vries, making it 3-1.

Rancho had a chance to do some damage in the eighth, but Storm closer Xavier Ruiz came out of the bullpen and got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Juan Alonso on three pitches. Ruiz would then work a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Rancho starter Eriq Swan made a successful return from the Injured List, allowing just two hits over three scoreless innings in his first start for the Quakes since April 10.

The Quakes (3-1, 33-35) will send Carlos Duran (0-2) to the hill on Wednesday night, while the Storm will answer with Jose Luis Reyes (3-5) at 6:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Monday, July 1, as they host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

