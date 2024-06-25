66ers Claim Series Opening Slugfest

June 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

INLAND EMPIRE, CA- Inland Empire and Visalia combine for six home runs as the 66ers defeat the Rawhide 10-8. Neyfy Castillo led the Rawhide going 3-for-5 and one hit shy of the cycle. Jansel Luis tallied his fourth home run of the season with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning.

The Rawhide used four arms including starting pitcher Casey Anderson who received his fifth loss of the season. Visalia pitching combined for six strikeouts including a pair form from Listher Sosa.

Game Two of the six-game series is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm from San Manuel Stadium. All games can be heard live at visaliarawhide.com.

