Giants Evade Ports Comeback in Finale to Win 7-6

August 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports battled back to create a nail biter in the ninth on Sunday evening, before ultimately falling 7-6 to the Giants. The win gave San Jose a 13-11 edge in the season series and a 4-2 win in this week's six-game set.

In a matter of sheer coincidence, the Ports Tzu-Chen Sha started on Taiwan Day at Excite Ballpark, and the Taipei native did well in his four innings on 54 pitches. He allowed only two walks and one hit with five strikeouts. But that one hit was a two-run homer to nine-spot hitter Ryan Reckley in the third inning that put the Giants up 2-0.

Stockton got two back in the sixth inning to tie the game. Nick Kurtz doubled off the wall in straight-away center to score Rodney Green Jr., and Cameron Leary singled home Kurtz for a 2-2 game.

However, the Giants strung together three-straight singles to start the seventh against Corey Avant, before lead-off man Bo Davidson hit a grand slam to the opposite field for a 6-2 San Jose lead. One out later, Robert Hipwell launched a solo homer to right field for a 7-2 Giants advantage.

The Ports would chip away in the eighth when Kurtz reached on a throwing error at short, scoring Tommy White who doubled off the batter's eye with two outs for a 7-3 game. Catcher Mario Gomez tripled off the wall in center to score Kurtz and Leary to cut it to two at 7-5.

In the ninth, White singled through the right side to score Clark Elliott to make it 7-6. The Ports loaded the bases with two outs, and Leary sent a fly ball to the warning track where Cesar Quintas made the catch to end the game.

The entire organization held their breath in the bottom of the first, when Kurtz leapt up to snag a line drive and completed a double play by tagging the runner at first and landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. He groaned in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes while the trainer tended to him, but he was able to finish the game and look fine on both sides of the ball.

UP NEXT

The Ports will head to Fresno for a six-game series against the Grizzlies from August 20-25.

