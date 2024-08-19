Grizzlies Split Season And Series With Nuts In 4-3 Loss

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-27, 59-54) dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to the Modesto Nuts (22-26, 63-49) Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. With the loss, Fresno split the six-game and season-series with Modesto (12 wins apiece). In the last 15 contests, both teams win streaks came in multiples of three. The Grizzlies earned a three-game win streak from June 7-9 and took six in a row from July 4-August 15, spanning two series. The Nuts relished a pair of three-game win stretches, one from July 1-3 and the last three of this current six-game set. The Grizzlies currently sit seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 18 contests left to play (with six against one another).

Modesto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Carter Dorighi reached on a fielder's choice, netting Brandon Eike. The Nuts lengthened their advantage to 4-0 in the top of the third. Carson Jones powered a two-RBI double to left and raced home on a Charlie Pagliarini RBI single to right. Fresno cut the deficit to 4-3 with their own three-run third. Luis Mendez ripped a single to right, adding Braylen Wimmer. Then, a passed ball yielded Andy Perez. Finally, Mendez scurried to the plate on a Juan Castillo RBI single. Despite the early scoring, the squads managed just five combined hits (of 20 total) over the final six innings (no runs).

The Grizzlies offense once again could not find an extra-base hit, notching eight singles (one after the third). Perez led the charge with two singles, expanding his hit streak to 16 games, two shy of his season personal-best. Felix Tena was also a multi-hit recipient for Fresno. Both Jason Hinchman and Tevin Tucker were hit by pitches. Hinchman also provided a single and Tucker swiped a base. The Nuts lineup recorded 12 hits with Jones, Eike, Ricardo Cova, Tai Peete and Josh Caron all picking up two or more knocks. Both Cova and Peete found their way on three times.

Grizzlies' starter Bryan Perez (4-7) suffered the setback after six innings of four-run ball. Perez permitted 11 hits, a career-worst and two walks while punching out five. Jake Madden followed Perez with two perfect frames, fanning a pair of batters. In three games during the series, Madden faced and retired all 14 hitters. He whiffed five over four and two-thirds innings. Konner Eaton tallied a zero in the ninth inning.

Nuts' righty Pedro Da Costa Lemos (5-2) was bestowed the triumph after five innings of work. He scattered three runs (earned), on seven hits and no walks while striking out five. A quartet of relievers wrapped up the contest with four shutout frames, punching out six. German Fajardo (5), Anyelo Ovando (6) and Trevor Long (1) all received holds while Jesse Wainscott secured his sixth save for Modesto.

