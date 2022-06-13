Giants Drop Series Finale in Lake Elsinore

June 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants closed out their six-game series in Lake Elsinore with a 6-2 loss to the host Storm on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Lake Elsinore scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead and never looked back en route to the victory. With the loss, the Giants (32-25) dropped four out of six games in the series.

Dilan Rosario (2-for-3) was the only San Jose player to produce a multi-hit game at the plate on Sunday. Both teams finished with seven hits.

Will Bednar started on the mound for the Giants and was saddled with the loss after yielding four runs (three earned) over three innings of work. Carlos Luis and Victor Duarte smacked back-to-back home runs to begin the bottom of the second off of Bednar to give the Storm a 2-0 lead. Lake Elsinore would then add two more runs in the inning without the benefit of a hit. A walk to Charlis Aquino followed the two homers before Max Ferguson bounced into a force play. A two-base wild pitch then advanced Ferguson to third before Bednar was called for a balk to score the run. Later in the inning, Nerwilian Cedeno drew a walk, stole second and eventually scored on an error to make it 4-0.

San Jose's only two runs of the afternoon came in the top of the fifth. A leadoff single from Victor Bericoto and a one-out single off the bat of Rosario put runners on the corners. Rayner Santana then lined a single into left center to plate Bericoto with the first Giants run. Rosario advanced to third on the hit and then also scored when Storm left fielder Albert Fabian mishandled the ball for an error.

San Jose though would get no closer. Santana eventually made it to third base with still only one out, but consecutive strikeouts of Alexander Suarez and Vaun Brown followed to end the inning and keep the score at 4-2. The Giants then did not advance another runner past first base for the remainder of the game.

Lake Elsinore stretched their lead to 6-2 on Duarte's two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth off of Seth Lonsway.

Storm starting pitcher Jesus Gonzalez earned the win after tossing seven strong innings with only two runs (one earned) allowed. Gonzalez surrendered six hits, walked none and struck out seven.

San Jose relievers Evan Gates (2 IP, 0 R, 5 SO) and Lonsway (3 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 SO) combined to record nine strikeouts over the final five innings with only one earned run allowed.

The Giants will next enjoy an off day before returning home to open a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM. For tickets and information on upcoming promotions, visit sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.