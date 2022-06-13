Perfect present for Parker: Fresno sweeps Visalia with 18-4 trouncing

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (38-19) celebrated Parker T. Bear's 16th birthday by routing the Visalia Rawhide (16-41) 18-4 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno brought out the brooms for the third time this season (Stockton, twice) and swept Visalia at home for the third time in the past two years. The Grizzlies improved to 18-0 at home and 29-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 242-157. Fresno now holds a six-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with nine games left in the first half.

The Grizzlies enjoyed their largest margin of victory in 2022 thanks to a season-high 18 runs on 15 hits, nine walks and three hit-by-pitches. Every Fresno starter reached base at least once with nine of the 10 batters tallying a hit. The Grizzlies offense finished the night with four batters collecting multi-RBI, five starters notching two or more hits and six players scoring multiple runs. Of the 15 hits, seven of them went for extra-bases with three leaving the yard. The trio of homers all occurred in a 10-run fifth inning, the most by Fresno in a single frame this season. Braxton Fulford hammered a solo shot to deep left field, his second straight game going deep. Then, EJ Andrews Jr clobbered a two-run clout to the alley in left-center field, his first longball at Chukchansi Park. Finally, Juan Guerrero launched a three-run tater, his sixth wallop of the year.

Besides the fifth inning, the Grizzlies recorded runs in four other frames. Ben Sems and Aiverson Rodriguez concluded their contests with four runs each (individual game-highs in 2022) while the latter spanked a contest-high three hits. Yanquiel Fernandez continued his dominance at the plate, driving in a quartet of runs on two hits. Fernandez extended his hit streak to eight games. Thanks to the run support, starter Mason Green (5-1, win) cruised for six innings. The lefty allowed three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and one walk while fanning six. Sergio Sanchez and Ever Moya wrapped up the final three frames.

Visalia scattered 11 hits with nine going for singles. Deyvison De Los Santos whacked three hits and waltzed home once. Both S.P. Chen and Jean Walters provided two hits and one RBI. Juan Corniel grabbed the other RBI for the Rawhide. Righty Miguel Gil (0-2) suffered the loss after being pulled in the second. Four relievers followed Gil and did not find much success as well. After plating 33 runs over the past two evenings, the Grizzlies will relish an off day tomorrow before heading to the South Bay on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Aiverson Rodriguez (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB)

- LF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Juan Guerrero (2-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Braxton Fulford (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-6, 4 RBI)

- SS Ben Sems (1-2, 4 R, 2 BB, HBP)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 2B S.P. Chen (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- DH Deyvison De Los Santos (3-4, R)

- 3B Jean Walters (2-4, RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday June 14 San Jose Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.86) vs. San Jose RHP Nick Sinacola (3-4, 4.21) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Juan Guerrero had two hits in the fifth inning. The last time that happened was on June 24th, 2019 at Salt Lake by Andrew Stevenson (1st inning double, single).

