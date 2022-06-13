Grizzlies Sweep California League Weekly Awards for June 6-12

Fresno, CA - Two Fresno Grizzlies were awarded by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week against the Visalia Rawhide. Outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez received California League Player of the Week, while RHP Brayan Castillo was named Pitcher of the Week.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have swept weekly awards since becoming a Rockies affiliate.

In five games last week, Yanquiel Fernandez went 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, six runs and and three walks. Fernandez had multiple RBI in four of his five games, including two contests where he drove in a quartet of runs. One of those four RBI games came on June 7, where he mashed a grand slam. Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #16 overall prospect on MLB.com and is just 19 years old.

On Friday, June 10, Brayan Castillo was nearly untouchable over a career-high six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2022. Castillo permitted one hit and walk while fanning six. He issued a one-out walk in the third and gave up an infield single in the sixth, both courtesy of GJ Hill. Castillo finished his evening after 69 pitches (51 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum. Castillo was signed by the Rockies in 2017 and has been Fresno's Friday night starter.

Fernandez and Castillo are now the fifth and sixth Grizzlies players to earn California League Weekly honors (LHP Mason Green, May 23-29, RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

