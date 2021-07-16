Giants Cruise to Third Straight Win over Nuts

July 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







Marco Luciano hit his league-leading 15th home run of the season, Ryan Murphy struck out 10 in his start and the Giants kept rolling in Modesto with a 10-3 victory over the Nuts on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. San Jose (40-23) has now scored an impressive 32 runs on 43 hits over the first three games in the series - all wins.

The Giants still haven't trailed at any point in the current series as the club never looked back after a four-run top of the third inning on Thursday. San Jose took an early 1-0 lead in the first when Luis Matos scored from third base on a two-out wild pitch before Modesto tied the game on Trent Tingelstad's solo homer in the bottom of the second. The Giants then sent eight batters to the plate in the third scoring four runs on four hits to move in front for good. Luis Toribio led off the frame by hammering a double off the center field wall. Matos then singled moving Toribio to third. After Matos stole second, Patrick Bailey grounded a single up the middle to score both runners giving San Jose a 3-1 lead. Marco Luciano was up next and he drew a walk. Then with Alex Canario at the plate, a wild pitch advanced the runners and when Nuts catcher Matt Scheffler airmailed a throw to second into center field, Bailey came home with the third run of the inning. Moments later, Canario laced a double down the left field line to bring home Luciano for a 5-1 advantage.

Modesto got one run back in the bottom of the third to pull within 5-2, but wouldn't get any closer for the rest of the night. Consecutive singles from Alberto Rodriguez and Noelvi Marte started the inning before Scheffler delivered a two-out RBI single. However with the potential tying run at the plate, Murphy retired Tingelstad on a comebacker to end the inning.

After Murphy struck out two in a perfect bottom of the fourth, Luciano hit a towering solo home run down the left field line in the top of the fifth to give the Giants back their four-run lead at 6-2.

Murphy finished his night with a scoreless bottom of the fifth pitching around a two-out double and a walk. Murphy fanned Scheffler for his 10th strikeout of the game to end the inning.

San Jose then pushed across three more runs in the top of the sixth to pad their lead. Harrison Freed led off with a single before Jimmy Glowenke walked with one out and Toribio singled to load the bases. A balk then brought home Freed with the first run of the inning. Matos followed with an RBI single and then with two down, Luciano singled sharply into right center to plate another run for a 9-2 cushion.

Modesto's Justin Lavey hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth before the Giants scored their 10th and final run of the game in the top of the ninth. Carter Williams walked with two outs before Freed singled. Tyler Wyatt's shallow fly ball was then dropped by the right fielder Rodriguez for an error allowing Williams to score to make it 10-3.

Reliever Justin Crump fired a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning for San Jose to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Offense Surging

The Giants have won the first three games of the series in Modesto by the scores of 9-2, 13-1 and 10-3. The last two nights mark the first time this season San Jose has scored at least 10 runs in back-to-back games. The Giants are hitting .352 as a team during the series.

Multi-Hits

Six of the nine players in the Giants lineup had multi-hits on Thursday: Marco Luciano (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), Luis Toribio (2-for-5, 2B), Luis Matos (2-for-4, RBI, SB), Patrick Bailey (2-for-5, 2 RBI), Carter Williams (2-for-4, 2B, SB) and Harrison Freed (2-for-5). San Jose out-hit Modesto 13-9.

Murphy's Start

Ryan Murphy picked-up the win after tossing five innings with two runs (both earned) allowed. Murphy scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out 10 during his 91-pitch outing. It was his third consecutive start with a double-digit strikeout total. He has struck out 33 batters in his last three starts overall (18 innings).

In The 'Pen

Ivan Armstrong (2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO), Wilkelma Castillo (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R) and Justin Crump (1 IP) all saw action out of the Giants bullpen on Thursday.

Versus The Nuts

San Jose improved to 10-4 against Modesto this season. The Giants have won seven of nine games played between the teams at John Thurman Field. San Jose (40-23) is also now four games ahead of Modesto (36-27) in the race for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West.

Roster Move

Catcher Fabian Pena returned to the Giants on Thursday after a brief stint with Triple-A Sacramento.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.