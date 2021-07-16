Ports Stymied by Grizzlies in Shutout Loss

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Fresno Grizzlies scored early and often as the Ports fell 18-0 at Banner Island Ballpark on Thursday night. It was Stockton's fifth straight loss.

The Grizzlies (42-21) jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Ports' starter Grant Judkins walked the first two men he faced, and with runners on first and third after a stolen base and a wild pitch the Grizzlies executed a double steal to bring home the first run of the game.

Fresno struck for two more in the third inning on RBI singles by Zac Veen and Colin Simpson to make it 3-0, and put the game away with a six run top of the fourth inning to take a 9-0 lead.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead 11-0 with single runs in the fifth and eighth innings before a seven run ninth against Ports' catcher Cooper Uhl, who pitched the final frame for the Ports (25-38).

Judkins (0-4) took the loss for Stockton, allowing one run over two hitless innings. Grizzlies' starter Anderson Amarista (1-1) got the win, allowing just one hit over five shutout innings with two strikeouts. Three Fresno pitchers combined on the shutout, the second straight authored by the Grizzlies' staff.

The Ports will try to get back into the win column on Friday night in game four of this six game series at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

