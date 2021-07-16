Veen's Bat Loud, Ports' Bats Quiet in 18-0 Grizzlies Blowout

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (42-21) sunk the Stockton Ports (25-38) 18-0 Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The 18-run difference was the largest margin of victory and the most runs scored by the Grizzlies in 2021. Fresno improved to 21 games over .500, 8-1 on the current road trip and won their sixth straight contest, one away from the season-long. The Grizzlies also tossed their second consecutive shutout, the third of the road trip and their sixth on the season.

Fresno's lineup lit up the scoreboard with 18 runs on 16 hits, eight walks and four stolen bases. Six different batters enjoyed multi-hit games; five separate hitters notched multi-run contests and four different batters recorded multi-RBI affairs. Of those 16 hits, five of them went for extra-bases with a trio of them leaving the yard. Zac Veen boasted two of the three homers, the first time a Grizzlies' batter has completed that feat. Veen finished his evening 4-for-4 with those two dingers, six RBI, four runs, two walks and a stolen base. The Rockies top prospect has gone deep three times in his last two games, giving him seven taters on the season.

Besides Veen, Trevor Boone was the other big fly recipient. Boone drove in three runs on two hits (one wallop) in his Fresno debut. The other extra-base knocks were from Colin Simpson (triple) and Mateo Gil (double). The duo combined for four hits, five RBI, three runs and a walk. Grant Lavigne and Eddy Diaz also contributed to the rout. Lavigne reached base five times and scored three runs. Diaz tallied a pair of hits and scored three times. He also swiped three bags, tying a squad-high.

The run support wasn't needed though, as three Grizzlies arms united for the two-hit shutout. Anderson Amarista (1-1) received his first triumph of the year after five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and two walks while punching out a pair. He gave way to Tony Locey, who chucked three sensational frames, fanning a trio of Ports' batters. Anderson Pilar mopped up the win with a 1-2-3 ninth. Over the past two nights, Grizzlies pitching has given up a total of three hits and have thrown two straight shutouts.

Stockton starter Grant Judkins (0-4) suffered the tough-luck loss after two no-hit innings. Lawrence Butler and Jose Rivas mustered a single apiece. Fresno will look to extend their winning streak to seven games tomorrow from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

- RF Zac Veen (4-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, SB)

- LF Trevor Boone (2-6, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 3B Mateo Gil (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, 3 R, BB, 3 SB)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-3, 3 R, 3 BB)

- DH Colin Simpson (2-6, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Lawrence Butler (1-3, SB)

- DH Jose Rivas (1-3)

- RHP Grant Judkins (2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

Friday, July 16 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (3-5, 4.36) vs. Stockton RHP Jake Walkinshaw (4-3, 4.03), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies posted a six-run fourth and seven-run ninth in their 18-0 rout of the Ports. The seven and six runs were the second and third most runs scored by Fresno in a single inning this season (9, 1st, June 10 at Modesto). Overall, the Grizzlies have scored 354 runs on the year.

