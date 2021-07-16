Loud Contact and Great Pitching Lead Storm to Third Straight Win

On Rated R Night, the Storm put together a performance worthy of that designation. The Storm, in their most complete game yet, put 14 runs on the board and struck out 19 batters to get their third straight win over the Visalia Rawhide.

The first two innings began relatively quiet compared to the two previous nights as 0 runs were scored through 2 1/2 innings played. The Storm offense would then wake up from its momentary slumber in the bottom of the 3rd inning when a Joshua Mears single would score two runs with the bases loaded.

The Rawhide would quickly respond, however, as Neyfy Castillo would homer to tie the game in the next half-inning. Luckily, the Storm fans would not have to wait much longer for their squad to retake the lead. After a single and a walk from two new Storm players, Sean Guilbe and Carlos Luis, a fielding error would score them both. Jarryd Dale would then steal second base and be brought home by a Euribiel Angeles triple, his 22nd consecutive game with at least one base hit.

The Storm would stay in charge from then on. They would tack on another crooked number in the 5th inning as a Mears home run, an Alison Quintero single, and an Angeles double would all bring in runs.

Levi Thomas would prove deadly in relief as he would go 4.1 innings, surrendering just 1 hit and 0 runs while striking out 7 batters. In fact, Lake Elsinore pitching would allow just 4 combined hits and 19 strikeouts for their best-combined performance of the season.

The Storm look to stay hot on Friday night and accrue just their second 4 game win streak of the season, the first coming in the very first series against this same Visalia Rawhide team.

Top prospects Robert Hassell ll and Joshua Mears again dazzled the hometown crowd by combining for 5 hits and 5 RBIs. Hassell would hit two doubles while Mears blasted two home runs, each showing that their big league potential may be a big league reality sooner than most currently believe.

