Get Your Teddy Bears Ready for Friday Night
December 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Titan are in WildTown for the Teddy Bear Toss on Friday night, presented by Cavendish - and 1 lucky fan will win free Cavendish fries for a year and an air fryer. When the Cats score their first goal, fans can throw their new, wrapped bears on the ice. On-ice collection is presented by Taylor Ford. The teddy bears will go to Headstart Moncton and distributed throughout the local community.
The Wildcats are ranked #4 in the CHL and sit 2nd in the QMJHL - 1 point behind defending champion Drummondville. Julius Sumpf (16G, 21A) & Caleb Desnoyers (15G, 22A) lead the Cats with 37 points each. Jacob Steinman leads the Q in wins with 17 and has carried most of the crease load this season.
The Bathurst squad are 2nd in the Maritimes Division and are led by the Charlottetown-born duo of Colby Huggan (11G, 11A) and Dawson Sharkey (11G, 7A) up front. The Titan are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are coming off wins over Halifax & Rouyn-Noranda.
Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.
Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6:00 to 6:30pm).
Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,500 jackpot guarantee.
The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.
THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY
DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ
Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.
Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!
The Roar Store Item of the Game is the new black Moncton Wildcats patch hoodie - get 20% off!
The Jersey Raffle is for #23 SAMPSON.
Riley Sampson will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.
