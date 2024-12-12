Time for the QMJHL Prospects Game

Boucherville, QC - Always trying to find ways to promote its top players, the QMJHL announced on Thursday the creation of the "QMJHL Prospects Game", which will bring together the League's top 40 prospects ahead of the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

This will be a first in the League's history. In the past, the QMJHL has presented a number of All-Star Games, and several players have taken part in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Prospects Challenge, which this year has been transformed into the CHL vs USA Prospects Challenge.

This first edition of the QMJHL Prospects Game will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the Palais des sports Léopold-Drolet in Sherbrooke, and will bring together the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"We have great talent in our League, and it's up to us to do everything we can to promote it properly, explains Commissioner Mario Cecchini. Professional scouts will be on hand for the event. Also, Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting, will be there and will give a talk to our players on Friday night. The best are going to play against the best. It'll be a good way for scouts to evaluate and compare them."

"This is a great initiative by the QMJHL, says Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. This event will be prioritized by NHL Scouts as it will provide an early exclusive look at the top QMJHL prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. I am looking forward to the opportunity to talk to them about the Draft and see these 40 promising prospects in action."

The Prospects Game will be the highlight of the opening week of the 2025-2026 QMJHL season, which will include a training day for general managers, coaches and therapists on Thursday, and an on-boarding day for first-year players on Friday.

