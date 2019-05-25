George Kontos' Contract Purchased by Washington Nationals

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher George Kontos has been purchased by the Washington Nationals organization. He will report to the club's Triple-A affiliate in Fresno, Calif.

"George has been a steady force at the back end of our bullpen throughout the month," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "He has earned this opportunity with the Nationals organization, and we wish him the best of luck."

Kontos signed with the Flock on May 10 and has made seven appearances with the Ducks. He has earned two wins and three saves while allowing just one run in nine innings of work. The 33-year-old has given up just six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters, limiting opponents to a .182 batting average. The only run he surrendered came on his first pitch thrown, a solo homer by Sugar Land's Courtney Hawkins on May 11.

The Chicago resident has eight seasons of Major League experience, spending time with the New York Yankees (2011, 2018), San Francisco Giants (2012-17), Pittsburgh Pirates (2017-18) and Cleveland Indians (2018). In 350 Major League games, he has accrued an 18-18 record with a 3.10 ERA, two saves and 288 strikeouts over 357.0 innings of work. He was part of the Giants teams that won World Series championships in 2012 and 2014, making eight postseason appearances during the 2012 run to the title. Kontos was originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2006 amateur draft out of Northwestern University.

Kontos becomes the seventh member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization, six of which have joined an MLB club. He joins left-handed pitcher Bennett Parry (Pericos de Puebla, May 22), right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas (Arizona Diamondbacks, May 22), right-handed pitcher Tim Adleman (Detroit Tigers, May 11), infielder Ivan De Jesus Jr. (Chicago White Sox, May 7), right-handed pitcher Tim Melville (Colorado Rockies, May 3) and left-handed pitcher Jon Niese (Seattle Mariners, April 25).

