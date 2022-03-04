Genomes Add Five Major League Players to Roster

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY -- The Wild Health Genomes announced today that they have agreed to terms with five new players who all have previous Major League Baseball service time. The list of players includes Brandon Leibrandt, Elih Villanueva, Moises Sierra, Max Povse and Edubray Ramos.

Leibrandt, the Florida State University alum, made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins in 2020. The LHP was a 6th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft and posted an ERA of 3.39 in six minor league seasons. Leibrandt will anchor the starting rotation for the Genomes in 2022 and will undoubtedly give Atlantic League players trouble every five days.

Villanueva spent last season pitching for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the ALPB and posted a 4-4 record with a 4.39 ERA. The RHP was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 27th round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft from Florida State University. Villanueva will also assume the responsibilities as the Pitching Coach for the Genomes in 2022 in addition to throwing in the starting rotation.

Sierra spent parts of four seasons in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox. The right fielder brings a veteran presence to an already loaded Genomes line-up. Additionally, Sierra has spent time playing professionally in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Japan.

Povse spent time with both the High Point Rockers and Charleston Dirty Birds last season in the APLB. The RHP was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 3rd round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Povse started 2017 with the Seattle Mariners' Double-A club: the Arkansas Travelers and was called up to the Big Leagues on June 18th. Last year for the Dirty Birds, Povse posted a 7-4 record and an ERA of 5.82.

Ramos spent parts of four productive seasons in the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2016-2019. In his rookie season for the Phillies Ramos threw 40 innings with a 3.83 ERA, thus providing the organization with a middle relief option that found a way to miss barrels. The RHP posted a 3.71 ERA in the Big Leagues out of the Phillies' bullpen proving to be a dominant force on the mound at the highest level of baseball.

The Genomes are a limited edition, one-year, team in the Atlantic League, but are poised to make quite the name for themselves. "These five men add some serious experience and talent to our already very impressive roster. Adding this much major league talent to our community is always an exciting opportunity," said President and CEO Andy Shea. The Genomes' home opener is May 4th at Wild Health Field. Visit lexingtonlegends.com for tickets or more information.

