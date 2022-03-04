Concessions Go Cashless

(York, Pa.) - PeoplesBank Park will become a "cash-free" facility for concession sales beginning April 1, 2022, including at all York Revolution baseball games and other events. The move will streamline sales and shorten transaction times while helping the ballpark fight labor shortages and supplier price increases.

In addition to credit and debit cards, the ballpark concession stands will also accept Apple Pay. Fans who may not have or may not want to use credit or debit cards will be able to purchase gift cards for cash at a designated location in the ballpark.

"This change is happening throughout the sports and entertainment industry," said Revolution Hospitality President Rob Wilson. "This is a nationwide trend, and the results have been positive across the board."

Multiple venues in the region have made this transition, including Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Giant Center in Hershey, and Camden Yards in Baltimore.

This change only applies to the food and beverage operations and does not affect sales in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office or the First Capital Federal Credit Union team store; both will continue to accept cash for all transactions.

