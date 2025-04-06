Generals Advance to Second Round, Beating Brampton 4-1 in Game 6

April 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton, ON - The Oshawa Generals advanced to the second round with a 4-1 game six victory over the Brampton Steelheads.

The first period was an even battle through the 18 minutes with both teams having their chances on the powerplay. It wasn't until just over a minute left in the frame that Colby Barlow opened the scoring, beating Steelheads goalie Brayden Gillespie under the glove. Brampton outshot Oshawa 13-12 but the Generals led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Your Generals wasted no time building off the momentum from the first period scoring just 1:12 into the second frame. Oshawa's own Luke Torrance ripped one home from the top of circles to extend the lead to two. Nearly 16 minutes later, Owen Griffin piled on to the lead scoring his fifth of the series, assisted by Luca Marrelli and Calum Ritchie. The Generals led 3-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Brampton broke Jacob Osters' shutout on a goal from Carson Rehkopf 6:11 into the period. Brampton pushed back but Oshawa's defence prevailed and Griffin ceiled the deal with an empty netter late to send your Generals to the second round.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m Monday morning for round two.

