Frontenacs Face off against the Barrie Colts in Round Two of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
April 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs' second round matchup in the 2025 OHL Playoffs is officially locked in. The Barrie Colts defeated the Niagara IceDogs in the first round, meaning the Colts now stand in the way of the Frontenacs' path to an OHL Championship. Along with our opponent, the schedule for our second round matchup is now officially confirmed.
Round Two Schedule:
Game One - Thursday, April 10th | 7:00PM | Sadlon Arena
Game Two - Saturday, April 12th | 7:30PM | Sadlon Arena
Game Three - Tuesday, April 15th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place
Game Four - Thursday, April 17th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place
Game Five - Saturday, April 19th | 7:30PM | Sadlon Arena * - if necessary
Game Six - Sunday, April 20th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary
Game Seven - Tuesday, April 22nd | 7:00PM | Sadlon Arena * - if necessary
