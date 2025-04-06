Frontenacs Face off against the Barrie Colts in Round Two of the 2025 OHL Playoffs

April 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Kingston Frontenacs' second round matchup in the 2025 OHL Playoffs is officially locked in. The Barrie Colts defeated the Niagara IceDogs in the first round, meaning the Colts now stand in the way of the Frontenacs' path to an OHL Championship. Along with our opponent, the schedule for our second round matchup is now officially confirmed.

Round Two Schedule:

Game One - Thursday, April 10th | 7:00PM | Sadlon Arena

Game Two - Saturday, April 12th | 7:30PM | Sadlon Arena

Game Three - Tuesday, April 15th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place

Game Four - Thursday, April 17th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place

Game Five - Saturday, April 19th | 7:30PM | Sadlon Arena * - if necessary

Game Six - Sunday, April 20th | 7:00PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary

Game Seven - Tuesday, April 22nd | 7:00PM | Sadlon Arena * - if necessary

