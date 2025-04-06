Gens Look to Close out Brampton for Second Time in Game 6

April 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On - The Oshawa Generals return to Brampton as they take their second shot at ending the Steelheads season.

Oshawa was unable to advance to the second round as they fell 6-3 in Game 5 on home ice. Outside of Game 1 in this series the road team has won every game, and with the large contingency of travelling Gens fans Oshawa will look to feed off of that energy.

The Steelheads have show what they can do when you have them backed up in a corner as they lead wire to wire in Game 5. Brampton will need a similar performance to that if they want to keep their season alive force Game 7.

Brampton came out firing in Game 5 as they went on to take it 6-3 on the road, giving them another chance to fight.

After Brampton got their first lead of the game through captain Porter Martone, it was Andrew Gibson on the Powerplay tying things up.

The second period however was a different story as the Steelheads scored three in the frame opening up a 4-1 cushion.

Oshawa tried to make it interesting in the third period as Luca Marrelli and Colby Barlow each scored cutting the lead to one. But it was all for not as Brampton would add a pair of empty net goals.

The Gens Next home game is Game 7 if necessary.

