Gavin Gould Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of forward Gavin Gould for the 2023-24 season.

Gould, 27, was acquired last February from the Allen Americans. He closed the season with 13 points (5g, 8a) in 19 games for the Thunder. Gould finished last year with 29 points (6g, 23a) in 52 games between South Carolina, Allen and Wichita.

In 2021-22, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound forward split his rookie season between Allen and Greenville, tallying 29 points (10g, 19a) in 28 games. Gould represented Allen in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville.

Prior to turning pro, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native played three years at Michigan Tech University before finishing his collegiate career at Bowling Green State. He helped Michigan Tech to back-to-back Western Collegiate Hockey Association titles. In 132 career games at the collegiate level, Gould recorded 77 points (36g, 41a).

