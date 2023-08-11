Americans Add Depth up the Middle

Allen Americans forward Chad Butcher

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of forward Chad Butcher for the 2023-2024 season.

Chad Butcher returns for a fourth season in DFW. He played three games with the Americans in 18-19 before returning to college.

His best numbers with the Americans came two seasons ago when he was a point per game player. 34 points in 34 games (10 goals and 24 assists).

In addition to his time with the Americans, he played parts of two seasons in Europe. Last year before a December return to Allen, he played 12 games with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL.

He had five full seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), all with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound forward will turn 28 in January.

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, on Friday, October 13th, at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, at 7:30 PM for their lone preseason home game.

