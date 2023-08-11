Nailers Acquire Defenseman Quinn Wichers from Rapid City

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Quinn Wichers from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for forward Keltie Jeri-Leon.

Wichers, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner, who brings two seasons of pro experience to Wheeling. Quinn has suited up in 93 games with the Rapid City Rush, in addition to 26 AHL contests with the Tucson Roadrunners and San Diego Gulls. While he has primarily played a defensive role, the Metcalfe, Ontario native contributed 20 points for the Rush, while also playing a very disciplined game with only 39 penalty minutes. During the 2021-22 season, Wichers got the chance to experience the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and he dished out an assist in Rapid City's series clinching victory over Allen. Prior to turning pro, Quinn played four years of college hockey at Mercyhurst College, where recorded 186 blocked shots. Wichers was the team captain for the Lakers during his junior season, and won the Bill Smith Award as a senior for embodying Mercyhurst hockey on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community.

Jeri-Leon, 23, was originally acquired by the Nailers from the Maine Mariners in the middle of March. Keltie played in 11 games for Wheeling during the final month of the season, and netted four goals. All four of his markers came in a pair of victories over the Iowa Heartlanders on April 7th and April 12th. Keltie has appeared in 106 ECHL contests and six AHL games, and has amassed 32 goals, 27 assists, and 59 points. Prior to turning pro, the Kelowna, British Columbia native played five seasons of junior hockey in the WHL with Tri-City, Kamloops, Lethbridge, and Seattle.

The Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10.

