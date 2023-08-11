Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Christian Evers for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Christian Evers to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Evers, 26, returns for his second season with the Railers, and third as a professional. In 44 games for Worcester last season, the 6'2", 201lb defenseman recorded 11 points (1-10-11) along with 43 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. Evers has made previous stops with the Rapid City Rush and Indy Fuel, along with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

"Christian is a big body and strong defenseman that will be hard to play against this year," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is truly bought in to what we are trying to achieve this season."

"On the final weekend of the season last year, he showed us his commitment to the organization and his teammates by doing everything he could to make himself available and play through an injury to try and get us into the playoffs. This is the kind of character and buy-in that we need this season to get over that playoff hump."

The Iowa native previously played collegiate hockey for four years for the Vermont Catamounts, where he totaled 34 points (14-20-34) in 100 games.

"It's going to be an exciting year," Evers said. "With the guys we have coming back and with what Coach Smotherman has in place for us, everyone's excited to get things going."

The Railers have announced twelve players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Evers joins Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the twelve signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

