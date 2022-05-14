Gauthier Blasts Walk-Off Home Run

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Austin Gauthier's first home run as a Quake sent more than 3,800 fans home happy on Friday night, as the Quakes downed the Stockton Ports in walk-off fashion, 11-10 at LoanMart Field.

Gauthier, who finished with three hits, clubbed his first professional home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning off Ports' reliever Jack Owen (1-3), as Rancho Cucamonga earned the win after blowing a 10-2 lead.

The Quakes built an enormous lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run by Luis Rodriguez and a solo shot from Alex De Jesus, taking an eight-run lead after just four innings.

The Ports fought back however, scoring five in the sixth and getting three more in the eighth to stun the crowd and even the game at 10-10.

Gauthier's blast made a winner out of Carlos De Los Santos (2-0), who fired a 1-2-3 ninth to get the victory.

Rancho (20-11) now has a two-game lead over Lake Elsinore in the South Division. The Quakes will send Ben Casparius (0-1) to the mound on Saturday, as he takes on Mitch Myers (0-2) at 6:30pm.

