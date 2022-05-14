Surging Giants Power to 10-5 Victory

May 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants continued their offensive surge Friday night with a 10-5 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm in front of a season-high crowd of 2,807 at Excite Ballpark. Grant McCray, Vaun Brown and Abdiel Layer each homered as part of a 15-hit offensive attack as the Giants earned their third straight victory against Lake Elsinore in the series. San Jose (19-12) has scored 27 runs during the three-game winning streak and have now claimed seven of their last nine overall.

With three more round-trippers on Friday, the Giants have now homered in 11 consecutive games. San Jose has hit a total of 24 home runs during the 11-game stretch.

The Giants raced out to a 5-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the first before a three-run second inning. Back-to-back doubles - both to the fence in deep left center - from McCray and Aeverson Arteaga to start the bottom of the first produced the first run of the game. Yorlis Rodriguez then delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0.

An inning later, Dilan Rosario drew a leadoff walk before McCray stepped to the plate with one out and launched a two-run home run to center. The homer was McCray's sixth of the year and it stretched the lead to 4-0.

Two batters later, Brown came up and ripped a line drive solo home run over the fence down the left field line for a 5-0 advantage. It was Brown's team-leading eight homer of the season.

Meanwhile, Keaton Winn made the start on the mound for San Jose and breezed through two perfect innings to begin his outing. Winn struck out four of the first five batters he faced. Lake Elsinore though would rally for four runs in the top of the third off of Winn to quickly close the gap to 5-4. A leadoff single and a one-out HBP put two runners on for the Storm before Lucas Dunn's two-out single got Lake Elsinore on the board. The Dunn single was the Storm's first hit of the series in 27 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Marcos Castanon then came up and blasted a double off the center field wall to plate two more cutting the Giants lead to 5-3. A wild pitch would later move Castanon to third before he came home on a passed ball for the fourth and final run of the frame.

San Jose, however, immediately answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third to reclaim the momentum. Rodriguez led off with a double before Layer reached safely on a bunt single. Rosario then came through with an RBI single to score Rodriguez with the Giants' sixth run of the night.

Then with two outs, McCray beat out a slow grounder to second for an infield single plating Layer for a 7-4 cushion.

Winn pitched 3 2/3 innings in his start yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits. The right-hander struck out six and did not issue a walk. Julio Rodriguez relieved Winn with two outs in the top of the fourth and quickly got out of the inning before running into trouble in the fifth. After the first two batters in the fifth inning were retired, Dunn singled, Castanon walked and then Cole Cummings produced an RBI single into shallow left to bring Lake Elsinore to within 7-5. Castanon would move to third and Cummings, the potential tying run, to second on throw home, but Rodriguez was able to strand both when he struck out Justin Farmer to end the inning.

Nick Sinacola then took over on the mound to begin the top of the sixth and halted two potential Storm scoring rallies to keep San Jose ahead. In the sixth, Albert Fabian led off with a double before Carlos Luis' grounder to third was misplayed by Layer for an error to put runners on first and second. Sinacola though came back with consecutive strikeouts of the next two hitters before Fabian was thrown out at third attempting to steal to end the threat.

Then in the seventh, with the Giants still ahead by two runs, Matthew Acosta was hit by a pitch to leadoff before Dunn worked a walk. Once again though with the potential tying runs on base, Sinacola escaped as he struck out Castanon, set down Cummings on a fly out and got Farmer to pop out to retire the side.

San Jose then added to their lead thanks to Layer's blast in the bottom of the seventh. After Rodriguez led off with a single - his third hit of the game - Layer came up and crushed a towering two-run home run to right. Layer's fourth homer of the year pushed the lead to 9-5.

After Sinacola tossed a scoreless top of the eighth, the Giants completed the scoring with a single tally in the bottom half. Brown started the inning with a single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on a passed ball to make it 10-5.

Mat Olsen pitched the top of the ninth for the Giants collecting two strikeouts in a scoreless inning to seal the victory.

Grant McCray had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season, in Friday's win over Lake Elsinore

GIANTS NOTES

Three-Game Win Streak: The Giants have 39 hits and are batting .364 as a team during their current three-game win streak. It marks San Jose's first three-game home winning streak of the season. The Giants have taken three of the first four games in the current series against Lake Elsinore.

Hitting Leaders: Grant McCray (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB) and Yorlis Rodriguez (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) each had three-hit games for the Giants on Friday. Vaun Brown (2-for-4, HR, RBI, SB), Abdiel Layer (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Max Wright (2-for-4) added two hits apiece. San Jose out-hit Lake Elsinore 15-8.

Sizzling McCray: Over his last 11 games, McCray is batting .479 (23-for-48) with five home runs.

Brown's Blast: With eight home runs this season, Brown is just one HR behind Modesto's Robert Perez Jr. for the California League lead. Brown's stolen base on Friday was his his team-leading 10th of the year.

Sinacola Earns Win: Nick Sinacola (3-2) was credited with the win after tossing three scoreless innings of long relief. Sinacola worked around two hits, two walks and one HBP during the outing to lower his season ERA to 1.59. He struck out three.

On Deck: The Giants and Storm continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.