Despite Two-Run Lead, Rawhide Fall to Grizzlies

May 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide had a two-run lead through eight innings, but he Grizzlies scored foru in the ninth to pick up the win. Fresno improves to 3-1 on the six-game series.

Grizzlies took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning with Peniel Otano on the mound. The Rawhide starting pitcher gave up two runs (one earned) over a season-high 5.1 innings of work. Jordan Lawlar scored the first run for the Rawhide when Grizzlies starting pitcher Brayan Castillo balked with Lawlar on third.

In the fifth inning, Jean Walters and Lawlar each picked up an RBI single with two outs to take the lead. In the eighth, Shane Muntz hit his third homerun of the season and gave the Rawhide an insurance run.

The two-run lead was not enough for the Rawhide. Rael Santos gave up a three-run blast to Juan Guerrero with two outs for his first blown save and second loss of the season.

Rawhide look to bounce back with Yaifer Perdomo on the mound at 6:30 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.