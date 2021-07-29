Gastonia Takes 2-1 Decision in Classic Pitcher's Duel

GASTONIA, N.C. - High Point's Bryce Hensley and Gastonia's Alsis Herrera locked up in a pitcher's duel Thursday night as Gastonia pulled out a 2-1 win at CaroMont Health Park.

Both Hensley and Herrera pitched eight innings of nearly flawless baseball. Herrera held the Rockers hitless until C.J. Farias singled with one out in the eighth.

Gastonia scored a single run in each of the first two innings for a 2-0 lead. In the first, Boog Powell singled and stole second and then third base. After a walk to Jason Rogers, Emmanuel Tapia grounded into a double play, allowing Powell to score the first run.

In the second, Jake Skole and Josh Sale hit back-to-back doubles for Gastonia's final run.

High Point put runners on first and second in the first inning but was unable to score.

In the ninth, Stephen Cardullo hit an inside the park home run off reliever Donnie Hart, Cardullo's ninth homer of the year, to account for High Point's lone run.

Hensley (4-4) scattered five hits over eight innings and walked one while striking out four. Herrera (1-3) allowed one hit and walked three while striking out five.

High Point starts a three-game homestand with the West Virginia Power at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Truist Point. It will be YWCA Night and a special fireworks display will be held following the game.

