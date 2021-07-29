Boydstun Takes Charge

Cody Boydstun limited West Virginia to five hits over six innings on Thursday evening, pitching the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 4-1 victory over the power.

The win completed a three-game sweep for the Barnstormers, who moved into a tie for second in the north at 28-28.

Boydstun faced only two batters over the minimum in firing the first quality start of his professional career. The Virginia native gave up a quirky double off the third base bag by Connor Myers to start his night. Nate Easley followed with a fly ball to right, and LeDarious Clark gunned down Myers on his attempt to go to third.

Myers also reached on a leadoff walk in the fourth but was thrown out by Anderson De La Rosa on a bid to steal second. Teodoro Martinez doubled later in the inning and was stranded. Double plays followed over the next two innings, but Myles Williams got to Boydstun for a one-out solo homer to left center in the sixth for the Power's only run on the night.

Lancaster's bullpen turned in another stellar performance with Junior Rincon posting two scoreless innings, including four strikeouts, to hold the lead.

With the back end trio of Jordan McCrum, Gabriel Moya and Scott Shuman used each of the last two nights, Brent Teller closed. The professional rookie struck out two and gave up a double by Luis Quinones before retiring Rymer Liriano on a foul pop up for his first save.

Lancaster picked up one run on a bases loaded infield single by Kelly Dugan in the first. Blake Allemand's base hit squibbed up the third base line in the fifth scored an unearned run off Alexis Candelario (1-1, 1-5) for a 2-0 lead. Trayvon Robinson tripled and scored on a throwing error in the sixth. Doubles by Allemand and Robinson produced the final run in the seventh.

The Barnstormers head home to host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday. Augie Sylk (2-2) will take the hill for Lancaster. Fans unable to make it to the stadium may watch the game on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster banged out six extra base hits, two each by Allemand, Robinson and Clark...The bullpen tossed 15 1/3 innings in the series without allowing an earned run...They struck out 21 in 11 innings over the last two nights...Allemand extended a hitting streak to seven games.

