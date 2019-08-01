"Garza"-ians of the Galaxy

Hillsboro sent former Big-10 pitcher of the year Andrew Saalfrank to the mound opposing Brandon Williamson. Saalfrank dealt two perfect innings punching out four along the way.

The Hops tagged Williamson for two in the first inning by way of a Joe Gillette single to right field, bringing around David Garza Jr and Kristian Robinson.

Recently tabbed Northwest League All-Star Marcos Tineo entered the game in the top of the third inning to take over for Saalfrank. Tineo settled in early, retiring his first seven batters faced. The crafty right hander ran into trouble in the top half of the fifth, when Everett pushed across three run. Carter Bins got the Sox on the board, singling in Cash Gladfelter on a close play at home. Bins came around to score on a Robert Perez double down the left field line, and Cade Marlow crossed home on a Deaires Moses sacrifice fly. Everett held a 3-2 advantage until the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Out of the stretch, the Hillsboro Hops put their leadoff man Nick Grande on base. Grande and Ricky Martinez were on first and second, setting the table for Garza to come through. Garza's third hit of the day was the most important one of the afternoon for him, scoring Grande from second and tying the game at three apiece. Jesus Marriaga singled to the 5-6 hole, driving in Martinez putting the Hops in the lead by a score of 4-3. The designated hitter of the afternoon, Robinson, lined a single to left scoring Garza jr.

The seventh inning ended in a bit of a tustle. The Hops attempted a double steal, which ultimately had Marriaga thrown out at the plate, but the two teams exchanged words and the bullpens emptied. Warnings were issued to both dugouts.

Mailon Arroyo entered the ballgame in the eighth inning and earned a much necessary shut down inning to preserve the Hops two run advantage.

Coleyville, Texas native Justin Douglas Garcia entered the game looking to pick up his first save of the season and did just that. Hillsboro completes the series sweep of the Aquasox and turn their attention to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, who come in for three games.

First pitch of Hillsboro's Salute to Service Weekend presented by Lithtex gets underway at 7:05 pm, and you can catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show beginning at 6:35 pm.

Hillsboro's offense put 11 hits on the board, Garza, Gillette, Lin, and Grande all had multi-hit games.

FINAL: Hillsboro 5 Everett 3

