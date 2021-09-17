Garrett's Two-Homer Night Highlights Soddies Win over Frisco

Amarillo, Texas - The Sod Poodles claimed victory in their final Friday night contest at HODGETOWN with a 6-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in front of a sellout crowd of 6,675.

Outfielder Stone Garrett highlighted the Soddies offense with his two home-run performance. Buddy Kennedy also added a solo home run while Dominic Canzone and Andy Yerzy contributed extra-base hits.

Right-hander and D-backs No. 6 rated prospect Bryce Jarvis tossed his final outing of the season, taking a no-decision after four and one-third shutout innings of three-hit ball with two walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Justin Lewis collected his second win of the season after a solid two and two-thirds scoreless frames with only one hit surrendered. Tyler Jones completed the final two innings with two innings of one-hit, one-run ball.

In the opening half of the contest, 'Riders Bubba Thompson immediately started Frisco's offense with a leadoff triple to right-centerfield followed by a walk to Josh Smith to quickly put runners on the corners. After a flyout for the first out, catcher Yerzy caught Smith stealing while a strikeout to Sam Huff kept the 'Riders off the board.

After a scoreless bottom half, the Soddies brought their first two baserunners aboard after back-to-back walks by Dominic Fletcher and Canzone. But, with two outs, Jancarlos Cintron got handcuffed and grounded to the pitcher for the third out.

In the third, Ryder Jones notched Amarillo's first hit of the night with a leadoff single up the middle but that would be all the Soddies would get and the game remained scoreless.

Amarillo broke the game open in the fourth initiated with Kennedy's leadoff home run to make it a 1-0 game. Fletcher singled to restart the momentum and came all the way around on Canzone's double to right-centerfield behind him. After Yerzy drew a walk and Cintron's sacrifice bunt put both runners into scoring position, Jones' slow groundball to first base induced a play at the plate, resulting in a third run. Ben DeLuzio grounded a fielder's choice out to short to plate the fourth run of the frame to make it a 4-0 Soddies lead.

In the fifth, Garrett extended Amarillo's lead to 5-0 with another leadoff home run. Garrett added the Soddies sixth and final run of the night in the seventh with his second home run of the evening to make it a 6-0 game.

The 'Riders got on the board with their only run in the top of the eighth when Josh Stowers tripled and was brought in on Jax Biggers sacrifice fly ball.

The final series continues on Saturday night with D-backs' No. 5 rated prospect Ryne Nelson (3-3, 3.60 ERA) on the mound for Amarillo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. The final Saturday of the Soddies season features the largest fireworks show of the season!

Notes:

Jarvis' Final Go: D-backs' No. 6 rated prospect Bryce Jarvis tossed his final outing of 2021. Over four and one-third shutout frames, the right-hander allowed three hits (triple, two singles) with two walks allowed and four strikeouts. Overall, in Double-A, Jarvis went 1-2 with a 5.65 ERA over eight starts (22 ER/35 IP) with 17 walks allowed and 40 strikeouts.

500 In the Books: With his pair of homers on Friday night, outfielder Stone Garrett has totaled 500 career hits in his seventh professional season.

Bomb City Bombs: Buddy Kennedy and Stone Garrett added home runs 151,152 and 153 for the Soddies squad Friday night at HODGETOWN. It marked Kennedy's 16th of the year and Garrett's 23rd and 24th home runs. Garrett is currently tied for third in the category in the Double-A Central. The two-homer performance marked the Texas native's second time meeting the feat this season (and in his career) and ninth two-home run game for the Soddies as a team.

RBI Machine: Outfielder Stone Garrett collected his team-leading 77th and 78th RBIs with his two solo home runs Friday night. He is now tied for first in the category with Ryan Noda (Tulsa).

Turn It: The Soddies defense tied a franchise-high with four double plays turned on Friday night. In the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames, reliever Justin Lewis induced three straight inning-ending twin-killings while Tyler Jones tossed a fourth one in the ninth inning. The only other time an Amarillo team turned four double plays was on June 13, 2019 against Northwest Arkansas at HODGETOWN.

Lewis Business: Reliever Justin Lewis tossed his longest relief appearance of his Double-A career and second-longest of the season with two and two-thirds. Since rejoining Amarillo on August 5, the tall righty has gone 2-1 over 12 appearances.

Full House at HODGETOWN: Friday night marked another sellout at HODGETOWN with a total of 6,675 people cheering on the Soddies. It is the 4th largest crowd and 9th sellout of 2021, and 49th overall since the HODGETOWN gates opened in 2019.

Still Streaking: Ryder Jones and Buddy Kennedy extended their hit streaks to nine and seven games respectively. Over the nine games, Jones is batting .361 (13-for-26) with four doubles, a triple, home run, and five RBI with a .962 OPS. Over the seven games, Kennedy is batting .483 (14-for-29) with a double, triple, four home runs, seven RBI, slugging 1.000, and an OPS of 1.516. Dominic Miroglio, who did not start on Friday, is currently riding a nine-game hit streak, batting .375 (12-for-32) with three home runs, a double, six RBI, and a 1.162 OPS.

