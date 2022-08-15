Garrett Whitley Named Southern League Player of the Week

August 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers' outfielder Garrett Whitley has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of August 8 through 14 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

For the week, Whitley slashed .429/.520/.810/1.330 in six games with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks and just two strikeouts. The Niskayuna, NY native hit safely in five of six games and reached base safely in all six, registering four multi-hit efforts during the week. Whitley tied for the Southern League lead in RBI and was second in slugging percentage and OPS, third in OBP, tied for third in hits (9) and extra-base hits (4), fourth in average and tied for fourth in total bases (17).

The 25-year-old started his week by homering in back-to-back games, driving in three in Biloxi's 5-4 loss on Tuesday before homering and doubling while driving in two in a 6-5 Shuckers' victory on Wednesday night. He drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as part of a 3-1 Shuckers' victory on Saturday night and closed his week by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday evening, putting Biloxi back in front in the sixth inning as part of a 7-5 Biloxi victory.

Originally drafted 13th overall in the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Niskayuna High School, Whitley signed with the Brewers as a free agent on December 15, 2021 and was assigned to Biloxi on August 2nd. It is the second Player of the Week honor for Whitley who was named the Southern League Player of the Week for June 13 with Montgomery in 2021. This is the third Southern League Player of the Week honor for the Shuckers this season as Joey Wiemer was named the league's Player of the Week for May 10 through 15 and Jakson Reetz claimed the award for the week of June 21 to 26.

Following an off day on Monday the Shuckers head to Montgomery for a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. RHP Carlos Luna (4-4, 4.72) gets the start for Biloxi against Biscuits' LHP John Doxakis (2-4, 5.44) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.