Jensen Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Kodak, Tenn. - Tennessee Smokies starter Ryan Jensen has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Jensen's award marks the third consecutive week a Smokie has recieved weekly honors, and he is the first Tennessee pitcher to win the award since Peyton Remy did it in May.

Jensen made one start in the Smokies' (59-49, 22-17) series-win against the Mississippi Braves -- a crucial Saturday-night victory which put the Smokies in position to clinch the series on Sunday. Jensen matched his season-high with five innings for the second start in a row, allowing one hit while striking out seven -- also a season-high. Behind his gem, Tennessee won 1-0 for the second time that week.

Jensen's start Saturday was his first game back from a brief stint on the Injured List. Over his last two outings, he has worked 10 innings, allowed six hits, two runs and struck out 12, winning both. The former first-round pick from Fresno State is tied for the team-lead with 14 starts this season, and he is third among active Smokies in both innings (50.0) and strikeouts (49).

Jensen and the Smokies will begin a six-game road trip with the Birmingham Barons Tuesday night at Regions Field, at 8:05 p.m. ET. Jensen is slated to start on Friday. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on August 27 as a part of UT Night during its next homestand, beginning August 23. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

