Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - August 16-21 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including Gold Glove Charity Night and a Beach Tote Bag Giveaway on Friday, and Negro Leagues Tribute Night on Saturday!

Tuesday, August 16 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof Woof! Normally humans must pay, but Hollywood Feed customers will receive one voucher good for a free field level ticket with any in-store purchase!

Hot Dog Happy Hour: All hot dogs are just $1 from 5-7 pm, anywhere in the ballpark!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Allan Winans (0-2, 3.68) vs. LHP Jefry Yan (1-3, 4.01)

Wednesday, August 17 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (6-4, 6.22) vs. LHP Zach King (1-3, 9.57)

Thursday, August 18 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio hosts free live trivia with cornhole on the plaza. Join us for Thirsty Thursday and Live Trivia!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and welcome all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (4-6, 5.18) vs. RHP Zach McCambley (6-7, 5.38)

Friday, August 19 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Gold Glove Charity Night: The M-Braves partner with Gold Glove Charities to create a special night for kids fighting pediatric cancer. The game-worn jerseys will be sold via silent auction to benefit Gold Glove Charities.

Beach Tote Bag Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive beach tote bags, presented by Atmos Energy!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-0, 63.00) vs. LHP Patrick Montaverde (0-0, 7.45)

Saturday, August 20 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: The M-Braves will don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms in partnership with Jackson State University. The Atlanta Black Crackers were a member of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. Game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding via silent auction during the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the JSU GAP Emergency and Student Scholarship Fund. This night is presented by the Jackson St. University Department of Alumni Affairs & Constituency Relations!

Princess Night: Plan for a magical night on Princess Night at Trustmark Park!

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a princess-themed fireworks show will light up the night sky!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Dylan Dodd (0-3, 3.86) vs. TBA

Sunday, August 21 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

2022 Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2022 M-Braves Team Photo, presented By Tutor Family Dentistry (Pearl) & Albert W Tutor Orthodontics (Brandon)!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. TBA About the Mississippi Braves

